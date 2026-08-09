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HomeCompare BikesPassion Pro vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Hero Passion Pro vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 65,740₹ 73,340
Mileage68.21 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc109.7 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat
Tail Light
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L6 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm150 mm
Length
2036 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg107 kg
Height
1113 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm765 mm
Width
715 mm650 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - strokeSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
DiamondHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shox3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Front Suspension
Conventional forkTelescopic hydraulic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
AutosailEconometer Parking Brake
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
YesAnalog
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 Ah4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02585,313
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47573,340
RTO
5,8585,867
Insurance
5,7876,106
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

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