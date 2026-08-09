In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|7.88 PS PS