In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-