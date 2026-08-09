In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Tunwal Sport 63 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Sport 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Sport 63
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|-
|60-65 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours