In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Saathi
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.