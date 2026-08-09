In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.