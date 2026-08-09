In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|Hero
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours