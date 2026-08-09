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HomeCompare BikesPassion Pro vs Burgman Street [2028-2026]

Hero Passion Pro vs Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Burgman street [2028-2026]
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 65,740₹ 88,376
Mileage68.21 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc124 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS8.6 PS PS

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Burgman Street [2028-2026]
Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026]
STD
₹88,376*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm160 mm
Length
2036 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg110 kg
Height
1113 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm780 mm
Width
715 mm715 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc124 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke4-Stroke, 1 Cylinder, Air Cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shoxSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Conventional forkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Autosail-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
3 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,0251,05,375
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47588,376
RTO
5,85810,485
Insurance
5,7876,514
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7842,264

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