In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.6 PS PS