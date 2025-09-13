In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 83,793
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.7 PS PS