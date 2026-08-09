In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-