In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or SUPER ECO S 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO S 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. SUPER ECO offers the S 2 in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. S 2 has a range of up to 70 -85 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs S 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|S 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|70 -85 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-6 Hours (100%)