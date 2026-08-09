In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Hero
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours