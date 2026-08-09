In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs SA 1000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Sa 1000
|Brand
|Hero
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 46,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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