Hero Passion Pro vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Buzz
BrandHeroStella Automobili
Price₹ 65,740₹ 95,000
Range-90 km/charge
Mileage68.21 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity113.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Fuel Capacity
10 L-
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2036 mm-
Wheelbase
1270 mm-
Kerb Weight
117 kg-
Height
1113 mm-
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
715 mm-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shox-
Front Suspension
Conventional fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Autosail-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 Ah2.16 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02599,161
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47595,000
RTO
5,8580
Insurance
5,7874,161
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7842,131

