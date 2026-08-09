In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Galaxy Price starts at Rs. 51,900 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Raftaar offers the Galaxy in 4 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Galaxy has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Galaxy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Galaxy
|Brand
|Hero
|Raftaar
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 51,900
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-