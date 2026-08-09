In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours