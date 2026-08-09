In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or PURE EV ETrance choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Price starts at Rs. 51,999 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. ETrance has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs ETrance Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Etrance
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 51,999
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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