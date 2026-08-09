In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 80,799 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 85-151 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Epluto 7G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Epluto 7g
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 80,799
|Range
|-
|85-151 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours (100%)