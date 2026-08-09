In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or PURE EV Epluto choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto Price starts at Rs. 71,999 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto engine makes power & torque 300 w W & 60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Epluto has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Epluto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Epluto
|Brand
|Hero
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 71,999
|Range
|-
|80 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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