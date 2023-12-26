In 2023 Hero Passion Pro or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
In 2023 Hero Passion Pro or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Passion Pro Price starts at 65,740 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price).
Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours.
The Passion Pro mileage is around 70 kmpl.
S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge.
