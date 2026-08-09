In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Faast F2F Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Faast f2f
|Brand
|Hero
|Okaya EV
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.16 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours