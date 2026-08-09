In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Hawk
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-