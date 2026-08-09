In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Qv60
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.