In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|-
|54-134 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)