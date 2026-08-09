In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.92 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.