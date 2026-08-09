In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Hero
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|-
|190 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.