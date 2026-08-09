In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Merico Electric Merico Speedstar choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Speedstar Price starts at Rs. 53,692 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Speedstar in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Merico Speedstar has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Merico Speedstar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Merico speedstar
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 53,692
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-