In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Merico Electric Merico Fashia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Merico Fashia Price starts at Rs. 61,311 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Merico Electric offers the Merico Fashia in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Merico Fashia has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Merico Fashia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Merico fashia
|Brand
|Hero
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 61,311
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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