In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at Rs. 51,750 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Oma Star Li has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Oma Star Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Oma star li
|Brand
|Hero
|Lohia
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 51,750
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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