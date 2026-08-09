In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Komaki Xone choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Xone Price starts at Rs. 35,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Xone has a range of up to 50-150 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Xone Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Xone
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 35,999
|Range
|-
|50-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.54 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-6 Hours