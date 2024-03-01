In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 62,305 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. XGT VP has a range of up to 65-70 km/charge. Passion Pro vs XGT VP Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Xgt vp Brand Hero Komaki Price ₹ 65,740 ₹ 62,305 Range - 65-70 km/charge Mileage 68.21 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 113.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours