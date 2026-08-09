In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at Rs. 60,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. X2 Vogue has a range of up to 65-90 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs X2 Vogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|X2 vogue
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 60,999
|Range
|-
|65-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.11 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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