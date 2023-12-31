In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at 65,740 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour. The Passion Pro mileage is around 70 kmpl. MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less