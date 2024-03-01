In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 79,000 (ex-showroom price).
Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours.
The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Flora Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Flora
|Brand
|Hero
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 79,000
|Range
|-
|80-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-