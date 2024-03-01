In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 75,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. Passion Pro vs Zoom Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Zoom Brand Hero Kinetic Green Price ₹ 65,740 ₹ 75,100 Range - 70-100 km/charge Mileage 68.21 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 113.2 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 3-4 Hrs.