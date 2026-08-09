In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48,000 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] in 3 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Kollegio Plus [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Kollegio plus [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 48,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-