In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at Rs. 47,000 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Kollegio Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Kollegio neo
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 47,000
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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