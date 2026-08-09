In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Intercity Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Intercity neo
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 57,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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