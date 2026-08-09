In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Aetos 100 in 3 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Aetos 100 has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Aetos 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Aetos 100
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 55,000
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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