Hero Passion Pro vs Joy e-bike Glob

In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Joy e-bike Glob choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Passion Pro vs Glob Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Glob
BrandHeroJoy e-bike
Price₹ 65,740₹ 77,400
Range-60 km/charge
Mileage68.21 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity113.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm250 W
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02581,121
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47577,400
RTO
5,8580
Insurance
5,7873,721
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,743

