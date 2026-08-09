In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 1.8 kW W & 100 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|S1
|Brand
|Hero
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|75-180 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|110 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-