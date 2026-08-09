In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 2500 W W & 55-96 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Lyf
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|-
|75-125 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 45 Minutes