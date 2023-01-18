In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Leo
|Brand
|Hero
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|-
|95-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours