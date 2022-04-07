HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPassion Pro vs LEO

Hero Passion Pro vs Hop Electric LEO

Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm55 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02572,818
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47572,818
RTO
5,8580
Insurance
5,7870
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,565

