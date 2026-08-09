In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Xblade
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 78,803
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|162 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS