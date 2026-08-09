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Hero Passion Pro vs Honda Shine

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Shine Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Shine
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 65,740₹ 80,852
Mileage68.21 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc123.94 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS10.74 PS PS

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10.5 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm162 mm
Length
2036 mm2046 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg114 kg
Height
1113 mm1116 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm791 mm
Width
715 mm737 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc123.94 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
DiamondDiamond Type
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Twin shoxHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Conventional forkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
AutosailSide Stand Engine Cut-Off
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 Ah12V, 4.0 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02594,164
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47580,852
RTO
5,8586,968
Insurance
5,7876,344
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7842,023
Expert Rating
-

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