In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Shine
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 80,852
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|10.74 PS PS