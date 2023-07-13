In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Dio 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Dio 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 86,733
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.28 PS PS