Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.7:1
|-
|Displacement
|113 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Fan Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4 - stroke
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|Constant Mesh
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|BS-6-2.0
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹83,025
|₹97,770
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,475
|₹83,400
|RTO
|₹5,858
|₹8,172
|Insurance
|₹5,787
|₹6,198
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,784
|₹2,101