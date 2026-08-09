In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 76,401
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|65.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS