In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Lectro C9 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. C9 has a range of up to 25 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs C9 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|C9
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 43,999
|Range
|-
|25 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.