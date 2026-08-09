In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Optima LA Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Optima la
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 0.47 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|50 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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