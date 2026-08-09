In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Passion Pro vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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