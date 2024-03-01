Saved Articles

Hero Passion Pro vs Hero Electric Eddy

In 2024 Hero Passion Pro or Hero Electric Eddy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Passion Pro vs Eddy Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Eddy
BrandHeroHero Electric
Price₹ 65,740₹ 72,000
Range-85 km/charge
Mileage68.21 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity113.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Eddy
Hero Electric Eddy
STD
₹72,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
57.8 mm-
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc-
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - stroke-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02575,634
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47572,000
RTO
5,8580
Insurance
5,7873,634
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,625

